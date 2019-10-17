Suncoast Equity Management Has $606,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,955,336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922,290 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,349. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

