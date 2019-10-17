Summit Properties (LON:SMTP) Shares Up 2.1%

Summit Properties Ltd (LON:SMTP)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02), 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.27 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Summit Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

