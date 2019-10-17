Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 15th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$34.08 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

