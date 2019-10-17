Summit Creek Advisors LLC Takes Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $339.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average of $250.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price objective on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.27.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.64, for a total transaction of $1,776,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $746,347.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

