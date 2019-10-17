Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 30,790 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,790 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $947,165.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 305,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,594,230.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,041 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total transaction of $152,215.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,029,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,959 shares of company stock valued at $33,887,693. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.69. 140,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,382. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

