Summit Creek Advisors LLC Invests $664,000 in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

SBNY traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.84. 13,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,777. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Signature Bank has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

