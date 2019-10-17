Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,806 shares during the period. WNS comprises about 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $15,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,810,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,265,000 after acquiring an additional 118,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,487,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,086,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

WNS traded up $4.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. WNS’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

