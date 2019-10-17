Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 346.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 542,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the period. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.5% in the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 159,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.80. 5,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,816. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -238.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $533,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,145,968 shares in the company, valued at $119,380,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,544 shares of company stock worth $5,699,087. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

