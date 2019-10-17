Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after acquiring an additional 151,779 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after acquiring an additional 227,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,946. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.