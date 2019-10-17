Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,981.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

