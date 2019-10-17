Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 159.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,659,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,586,000 after buying an additional 324,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,855,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,825,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,426,000 after buying an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14,775.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,076,000 after buying an additional 3,246,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Falzon acquired 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $89.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $106.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.