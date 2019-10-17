Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.79 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $564.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $565.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. ValuEngine cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.85.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

