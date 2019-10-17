Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $998,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

