Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,232 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at $470,280.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $141.46 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

