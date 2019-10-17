Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

