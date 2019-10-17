Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 300.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,239. Stryker has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

