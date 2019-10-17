Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $143.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have outperformed the industry year to date. This impressive performance can be primarily attributed to improving enrollment trends, underlying operating leverage and significant cost synergies. Moreover, the company aims at providing convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs that are specifically designed to meet the educational needs of working adults. However, lower revenue per student in Strayer University due to tuition cuts and an unfavorable mix of students toward lower undergraduate tuition is worrisome. Also, seasonal fluctuations and stringent regulations raise concerns. For the current year, estimates have been trending downward over the past 60 days, reflecting analyst’s concern surrounding its earnings growth potential.”

STRA has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. First Analysis reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.75.

Shares of STRA opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. Strategic Education has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $189.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $1,170,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 148,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

