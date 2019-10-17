Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,318. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. L3Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $217.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total value of $15,319,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

