Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $171,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 247,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.