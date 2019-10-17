Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $161,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.76. 696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.67. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $148.42 and a 52-week high of $212.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

