Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after purchasing an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,369,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,599,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,878,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,775,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.53. 17,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $569,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,825,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

