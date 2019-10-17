Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,206,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 72,298 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.07. 535,969 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

