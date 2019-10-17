Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.93. 288,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,927,816. The firm has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

