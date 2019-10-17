Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stralem & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.6% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.57. The company has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

