Storm Reaches Market Cap of $7.80 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Storm has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $50,808.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, IDEX, Coinrail and Upbit. During the last week, Storm has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00224476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01083949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,284,035,013 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, IDEX, Upbit, YoBit, Radar Relay, Coinnest, Bitbns, Bancor Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Binance, Bittrex and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

