Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.50 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Gate.io, ABCC and Binance. Storj has a total market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00224789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.01081579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086911 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storj

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Gate.io, IDAX, Upbit, Poloniex, CoinTiger, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Radar Relay, Tidex, Binance, ABCC, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

