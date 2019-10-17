Storiqa (STQ) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Storiqa has a total market capitalization of $256,519.00 and $18,168.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storiqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, LATOKEN, Indodax and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Storiqa has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00230211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.01094428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00030596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088330 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storiqa

Storiqa launched on October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com . The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa

Storiqa Token Trading

Storiqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Exmo, Tokenomy, IDEX, HitBTC, Indodax, CoinBene, Hotbit, CoinFalcon and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

