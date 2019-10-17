Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 278 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average of $132.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,065.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

