Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 9.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 919,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.03. 101,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

