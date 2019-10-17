Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

Shares of QEFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.11. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

