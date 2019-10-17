Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2019 // Comments off

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.