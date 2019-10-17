Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

