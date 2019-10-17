Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,618 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,069% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Verint Systems has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.