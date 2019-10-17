Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of J B Hunt Transport Services Call Options (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,510 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,411% compared to the typical volume of 497 call options.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,689.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,177. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $115.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Knight Equity cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $124.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

