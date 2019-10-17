Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,033 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,442% compared to the average daily volume of 67 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 405,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,874,000 after acquiring an additional 147,056 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Landstar System by 3.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Landstar System by 81.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 228,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $917,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

