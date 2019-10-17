Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,227% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

KTB opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.