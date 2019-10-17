Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October, 17th (AIG, ALL, AQN, AZRE, CAG, CB, CPB, CTLT, GIS, HSY)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 17th:

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG). The firm issued an inline rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get American International Group Inc alerts:

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL). They issued an inline rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB). Evercore ISI issued an inline rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR). Evercore ISI issued an inline rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV). Evercore ISI issued an underperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.