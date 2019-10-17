Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 17th (DXC, GFTU, GNTX, QIWI, RARX, RBZ, REPL, RESN, RHP, RNUGF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 17th:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weak legacy application services business and lower demand from Northern Europe and the U.K is hurting DXC Technology. GBS segment’s margins are expected to contract due to continued digital hiring and expansion of digital capabilities. Moreover, as the company continues to transfer client workloads out of the legacy environments, several stranded costs are cropping up. Further, it expects currency headwinds, delays in completion of deals and pressure from its legacy business to adversly impact fiscal 2020 results, forcing it to cut view. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, DXC Technology is benefiting from strength in its digital business, which received a boost from the acquisition of Luxoft. We believe that its focus on strategic partnerships will help it expand in the cloud computing space.”

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 860 ($11.24).

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gentex aims to attain long-term growth, driven by robust product launches, better mix and unique technology platforms. Further, Gentex's sales improved backed by rising auto-dimming mirror shipments in the North American market. It remains steadfast in its efforts to provide unique, value-added solutions for its customers. The company pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Moreover, the company is focused on developing dimmable devices that are enabled with new technologies to cater to the increasing demand for technically-advanced auto parts. However, decline in global light-vehicle production and adverse impacts of tariff on gross margin is pressurizing Gentex. Further, high operating expenses and pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors are concerns for Gentex. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Reebonz Holding Limited provides online platform for buying and selling luxury products. It offers handbags, accessories, shoes and timepieces for men and women. Reebonz Holding Limited, formerly known as Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in Singapore. “

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on the stock.

