Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.26.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,080,219. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after buying an additional 7,411,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after buying an additional 2,010,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.