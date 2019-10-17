Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after acquiring an additional 781,672 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.07. 16,484,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,522,396. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

