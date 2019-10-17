Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for about 4.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.87. 846,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.19. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

