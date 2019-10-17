Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $884.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.54. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $472.08 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director James M. Chadwick sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $173,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,170.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.