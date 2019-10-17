Steve Good Buys 7,500 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Steve Good purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($33,908.27).

Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.77 million and a P/E ratio of 17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 479.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 566.85. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 322.85 ($4.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 716 ($9.36).

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 8.55 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Zotefoams plc will post 1790.0000384 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.