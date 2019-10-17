Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $6.51 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.46. 14,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,258. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $198.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.70.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

