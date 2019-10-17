Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Shares of STLD opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $31.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

