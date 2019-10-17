Status Price Tops $0.0127 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Status has a total market cap of $44.22 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, BigONE, DDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00229021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.01106980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029947 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00089817 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Poloniex, CoinTiger, ABCC, Huobi, Tidex, Liqui, Neraex, DDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, BigONE, DragonEX, IDAX, LATOKEN, Ovis, Binance, ChaoEX, DEx.top, OKEx, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Upbit, Bancor Network, Bithumb, IDEX, GOPAX, TOPBTC and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

