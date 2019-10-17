State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,346 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Store Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Store Capital by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Store Capital by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of STOR opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,721.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

