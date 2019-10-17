State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JWN stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75.
In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.19.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
