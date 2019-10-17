State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

