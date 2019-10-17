State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $686,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 290.4% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other news, Director Mary K. Weddle bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,937.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.23. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.29 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.51%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.