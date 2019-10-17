State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $720,000 Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 81.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,727 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

