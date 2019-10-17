State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $110,113,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,021,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

NYSE UAA opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.